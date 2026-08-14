In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs Fortuner Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Alturas g4
|Fortuner
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|₹ 34.76 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|821
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|2157 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-