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Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Toyota Fortuner

In 2026 when choosing among the Mahindra Alturas G4 and Toyota Fortuner, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT and Toyota Fortuner Price starts at Rs. 34.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Fortuner: 2694 cc engine, 10.3 to 14.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Alturas G4 vs Fortuner Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Alturas g4 Fortuner
BrandMahindraToyota
Price₹ 28.77 Lakhs₹ 34.76 Lakhs
Range-821
Mileage12.0 kmpl10.3 to 14.6 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2157 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
2WD AT
₹28.77 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹34.76 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra Alturas G4 Visual Comparison

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Rear Left View
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Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.2 Litre2TR-FE I4 Dual VVT-i
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
842821
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
420 Nm @ 1600 rpm245 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.0310.3 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
178 bhp @ 3800 rpm164 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
2157 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2694 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.55.8
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
5-Link Suspension with Coil Spring4-Link with Coil Spring and Stabiliser
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone with Stabiliser
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18265 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
244-
Length
48504795
Wheelbase
28652745
Height
18451835
Width
19601855
Bootspace
234296
No of Seating Rows
33
Seating Capacity
77
Doors
55
Fuel Tank Capacity
7080
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents on Roof
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way6 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
120000100000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesOptional
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Quilted NappaLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
BenchBench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black & GreyChamois / Black
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
33,77,90140,08,767
Ex-Showroom Price
28,77,26034,76,000
RTO
3,64,4883,51,900
Insurance
1,02,8531,80,367
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
600500
Other Charges
00
EMI
71,90186,164

Fortuner Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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