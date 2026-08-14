In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Alturas G4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Alturas g4
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 28.77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|12.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2157 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4