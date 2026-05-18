Tucson [2022-2025] vs Alturas G4 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tucson [2022-2025] Alturas g4 Brand Hyundai Mahindra Price ₹ 29.27 Lakhs ₹ 28.77 Lakhs Mileage 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl 12.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 2157 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] and Mahindra Alturas G4, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Tucson [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 29.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Platinum 2.0 AT Petrol, Mahindra Alturas G4 Price starts at Rs. 28.77 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2WD AT. Tucson [2022-2025]: 1997 cc engine, 12.95 to 15.38 kmpl mileage. Alturas G4: 2157 cc engine, 12.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.