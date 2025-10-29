In 2026 when choosing among the Lexus LS and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
LS vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ls
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Lexus
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|1263 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|44 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-