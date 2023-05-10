In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover velar [2017-2023]
|718
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 79.87 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4