Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover velar [2017-2023] 718 Brand Land Rover Porsche Price ₹ 79.87 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1997 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.