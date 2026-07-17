In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Triber Comparison