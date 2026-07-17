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Kia Seltos vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Seltos and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seltos vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seltos Triber
BrandKiaRenault
Price₹ 10.99 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 20.7 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Grille
Steering Wheel
Front Right Side
Headlight
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Specification
Engine Type
SmartStream G1.51.0 Litre Energy Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300-144 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle (CTBA) with Coil SpringTorison Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16165 / 80 R14
Length
4460 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2690 mm2636 mm
Height
1635 mm1643 mm
Width
1830 mm1734 mm
Bootspace
447 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
47 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualManual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control,-
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Body ColouredUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body-Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Touch Screen Size
10.25 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
High-beam Assist
No-
ADAS
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,75,8696,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,99,0005,80,875
RTO
1,21,90023,235
Insurance
54,46928,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,42313,602
Latest Offers
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
Applicable on triberauthentic & 6 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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