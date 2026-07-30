In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Carens Price starts at Rs. 11.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium (O) 1.5 Petrol 7 STR, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. Carens: 1493 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Carens vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Carens
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Kia
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11.02 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4