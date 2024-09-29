I-Pace vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I-pace V-class Brand Jaguar Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 1.06 Cr ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Range 470 km/charge - Mileage - 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Battery Capacity 90 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jaguar I-Pace and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jaguar I-Pace Price starts at Rs. 1.06 Cr (last recorded price) for S and Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. I-Pace gets a battery pack of up to 90 kwh. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.