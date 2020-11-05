HT Auto
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Driving Range
749 Km731.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl18.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8937,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6006,63,200
RTO
1,11,99337,346
Insurance
38,80033,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08115,789

