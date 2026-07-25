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HomeCompare Carsi20 [2020-2023] vs Triber

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] vs Renault Triber

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 10.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. i20 [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 19.6 to 20.3 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 [2020-2023] vs Triber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 [2020-2023] Triber
BrandHyundaiRenault
Price₹ 10.16 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 to 20.3 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Triber
Renault Triber
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDi1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Driving Range
749 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual OverrideManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Multi-Point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering Wheel
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleTorison Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
170 mm182 mm
Length
3995 mm3985 mm
Wheelbase
2580 mm2636 mm
Height
1505 mm1643 mm
Width
1775 mm1734 mm
Bootspace
311 litres447 L
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceParking Assist with Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsYes
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
DigitalYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesAverage fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Seat Adjustment
No-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoUnibody/Monocoque Frame
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Scuff Plates
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
FrontButton Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot Lamp
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
66 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingBluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8 inch10.25 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayHD Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmphOverspeed Warning with 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Black-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear Headrests
Front Seatback Pockets
YesNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,66,8936,32,866
Ex-Showroom Price
10,15,6005,80,875
RTO
1,11,99323,235
Insurance
38,80028,256
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,08113,602
Expert Rating
-
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On Renault Triber: MY26 (All India except Kerala &...
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