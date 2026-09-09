Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison

Maruti Suzuki , the biggest car manufacturer in India, has just launched the much-awaited facelifted iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno , the premium hatchback sold through the Nexa retail network, which has been one of the bestsellers in the country's passenger vehicle market for quite a long time. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift carries a significantly redesigned front profile, while it has received a new engine, advanced safety tech, and updated cabin features as well.

Despite the shrinking market share for hatchbacks owing to the rapid demand for SUVs and crossovers, the Indian market has witnessed a bit of a revival in sales in the small car segment since late last year, owing to the GST rate cuts announced during last Diwali. The effect of GST rate cuts has continued to propel sales in this segment. Now, Maruti Suzuki is betting on a sales boost for the Baleno with the revamped version, along with the upcoming festive season and other positive factors. However, it is not going to be an easy task for the Maruti Suzuki hatchback, as it will compete with tough rivals like Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20.

We have already compared the expected monthly EMI between Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz. Now, we will compare the possible monthly EMI between the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift vs Hyundai i20: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift and Hyundai i20, we have taken the base variants of both models, which are Sigma Petrol MT and 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT ERA, respectively.

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure for the loan has been considered as 36 months.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Hyundai i20: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT ₹ 609,900 9.5% 36 months ₹ 19,537 Hyundai i20 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT ERA ₹ 599,700 ₹ 19,210

According to the calculation, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno Sigma Petrol MT variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹13,133, while the Hyundai i20 1.2 Kappa Petrol MT ERA trim commands a monthly EMI of ₹19,210.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: