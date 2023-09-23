Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew carsHyundai carsHyundai i20 [2020-2023]
1/21
2/21
3/21
4/21
5/21
View all Images
6/21

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

4 out of 5
7.46 - 11.88 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Key Specs
Engine998.0 to 1197.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all i20 [2020-2023] specs and features

About Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]

Latest Update

  • 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
  • Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features

    • Hyundai i20In 2020, the fourth generation i20 (the Getz being the first) was released, upping the bar in every aspect of design, features, comfort, safety and performance. It features up to five engine and transmission options and works on the new K platform developed by Hyundai. It's 44mm wider, with

    • The newest Sensuous Sportiness design language is applied to the i20.
    • Up front, the Hyundai i20 has a large frameless grille as the focus point with the spread-out headlights and plenty of cuts and creases on the chin.
    • The angular surface on the doors, the kick up in the shoulder line, and the modern C-pillar design is distinctive in the new i20.
    • The 'Z' shaped LED tail lights are amongst the new exterior features of the car.
    Cabin comfort and interior:
    • The inside of the new i20 is well-designed with the low-set dashboard.
    • The touchscreen and instruments are visible, and commonly used controls are within easy reach.
    • In addition, the steering wheel, AC vents, and doors on dual-tone body colour i20s are sleek.
    • The driver's seat features a sporty digital instrument cluster with a central MID that shows tyre pressure, range, gear shift indicator, and parking sensor display, among other things.
    • The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is placed beside the cluster.
    • It's the most powerful in the class, and it works with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Tizen.
        • Engine and Speed:
        • The new i20 comes with three engine options, each with its own transmission.
        • The lineup begins with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.
        • Hyundai's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 120 horsepower (making it the most powerful car in its class) and is available with either an iMT or clutchless manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
        • Hyundai's latest 1.5 diesel produces 100 horsepower in the i20 and is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.
        • According to Hyundai, the i20 Turbo DCT accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 9.9 seconds.
            • Safety Features:Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), and emergency stop signal (ESS) are amongst the essential safety features included in the new i20. ...Read More

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Alternatives

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    i20 [2020-20... vs Swift
    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20

    6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    i20 [2020-20... vs i20
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    6.5 - 10 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    i20 [2020-20... vs Baleno
    Tata Tiago NRG

    Tata Tiago NRG

    6.57 - 7.09 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    i20 [2020-20... vs Tiago NRG
    Toyota Glanza

    Toyota Glanza

    7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    i20 [2020-20... vs Glanza

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Variants & Price

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comes in 3 variants. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 11.88 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
    10.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    11.73 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    11.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
    Engine998.0 - 1197.0 cc
    SunroofYes
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all i20 [2020-2023] specs and features

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Mileage

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 20.2 kmpl. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Automatic
    20.2 kmpl

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Hyundai Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Hyundai Cars

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] News

    The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
    2023 Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched: 5 things to know
    23 Sept 2023
    The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets the new grille and cosmetic tweaks as the recently launched i20 facelift, albeit with the N Line flair
    Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine. Check prices, specs, features
    22 Sept 2023
    The facelifted version of the Hyundai i20 comes re-energising its rivalry with competitors like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz.
    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price and specifications comparison
    11 Sept 2023
    The all-new 2023 Hyundai i20 facelift comes available in five variants: Era, Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta(O).
    2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched: Variants explained
    10 Sept 2023
    Hyundai has made some cosmetic changes to the exterior of the 2023 i20.
    2023 Hyundai i20 launched at 6.99 lakh, turbo-petrol discontinued
    8 Sept 2023
    View all
     Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] News

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] related Videos

    Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings.
    Watch: Hyundai Creta, i20 pass Global NCAP crash test with 3-star ratings
    13 Apr 2022
    Hyundai i20 N Line is the Korean carmaker's first performance model in India, which is inspired by the WRC racing car. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Hyundai i20 N Line: First Drive Review
    9 Sept 2021
    Hyundai i20 2020: First Drive Review
    Hyundai i20 2020: First Drive Review
    21 Nov 2020
    Hyundai has officially unveiled the i20 N Line model in India and this will be the first of several N Line models that the company aims to bring here in the future. The car will also be offered in as many as six colour options.&nbsp;
    Why Hyundai picked i20 as India's first N Line model
    25 Aug 2021
    Hyundai i20 N Line is being offered in six colour options. Bookings are already open and an official launch is scheduled for early September.
    Watch: Hyundai i20 N Line touches down in India
    25 Aug 2021
    View all
     

    Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] FAQs

    The Hyundai I20 mileage is 19.6 - 25.2 kmpl.
    Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone is the best model among all Hyundai I20 models with full features. The Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone variant of the Hyundai I20 is a good choice.
    The Hyundai I20 has a 311 liters boot space (Dikki).
    Fuel tank capacity of Hyundai I20 is 37 liters.
    Hyundai I20 price starts at Rs. 6,79,900 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas I20 price starts at Rs. 6,79,900 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    Aston Martin DB12

    Aston Martin DB12

    4.59 Cr
    Check latest offers
    BMW iX1

    BMW iX1

    66.9 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    9.99 - 12.47 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    9.99 - 12.34 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    1.39 Cr
    Check latest offers

    Popular Cars in India 2023

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 13 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    Tata Safari 2023

    16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Harrier 2023

    Tata Harrier 2023

    15 - 23 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Kia Sportage

    Kia Sportage

    25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Supra

    Toyota Supra

    85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Vayve Mobility EVA

    Vayve Mobility EVA

    7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details