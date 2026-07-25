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HYUNDAI i20 [2020-2023]

₹10.16 - 11.88 Lakhs*
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Alternatives

Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.27 - 11.74 Lakhs
i20 [2020-2023]vsi20 N Line
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
i20 [2020-2023]vsAltroz Racer
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]

12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
i20 [2020-2023]vseC3 [Old Generation]

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1197 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    81.8 - 118.41 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    311 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    114.74 - 172 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All i20 [2020-2023] SpecsView specs icon

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Variants

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 10.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comes in 3 variants. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s top variant is Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone.
3 Variants Available
i20 [2020-2023] Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
i20 [2020-2023] Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹11.73 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
i20 [2020-2023] Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
₹11.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] image
Rs. 10.16 LakhsOnwards-118 bhp172 NmManual, Automatic2170311399517751505-
Hyundai i20 N LineHyundai i20 N Line imageRs. 9.27 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
118 bhp172 NmManual, Automatic6170 mm311 litres3995 mm1775 mm1505 mm-i20 [2020-2023]VSi20 N Line
Tata Altroz RacerTata Altroz Racer imageRs. 9.49 LakhsOnwards
4.83
118 bhp170 NmManual6165 mm345 litres3990 mm1755 mm1523 mm5 metresi20 [2020-2023]VSAltroz Racer
Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]Citroen eC3 [Old Generation] imageRs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
56 bhp143 Nm-2-315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresi20 [2020-2023]VSeC3 [Old Generation]

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Images

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Image 1

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Related News

Hyundai i20 is offered with two petrol engine options.
Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years
25 Jul 2026
The new i20 gets an entirely new design language.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 fully leaked ahead of global debut
12 Jun 2026
Hyundai's latest teaser confirms a new 12.3-inch integrated display and touch-sensitive climate controls for the next-generation i20.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment
11 Jun 2026
The Hyundai i20 N Line, the sporty iteration of the i20 premium hatchback, received a price hike in June, ranging up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,700.
Want to buy the Hyundai i20 N Line? Variant-wise revised price list detailed
10 Jun 2026
The teaser reveals the next-generation Hyundai i20’s new front lighting design, featuring Y-shaped LED DRLs similar to new Volvo cars.
Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased for the 2nd time, new tail lamp design revealed
9 Jun 2026
View all
 Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Related News

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Specifications and Features

Max Power81.8-118.41 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque114.74-172 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 - 1197 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all i20 [2020-2023] specs and features

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Mileage

Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 20.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
20.2 kmpl

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