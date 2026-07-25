Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 20.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.