In 2020, the fourth generation i20 (the Getz being the first) was released, upping the bar in every aspect of design, features, comfort, safety and performance. It features up to five engine and transmission options and works on the new K platform developed by Hyundai. It's 44mm wider, with a 10mm increase in both the length and the wheelbase. Car Exteriors: The newest Sensuous Sportiness design language is applied to the i20.

Up front, the Hyundai i20 has a large frameless grille as the focus point with the spread-out headlights and plenty of cuts and creases on the chin.

The angular surface on the doors, the kick up in the shoulder line, and the modern C-pillar design is distinctive in the new i20.

The 'Z' shaped LED tail lights are amongst the new exterior features of the car. Cabin comfort and interior: The inside of the new i20 is well-designed with the low-set dashboard.

The touchscreen and instruments are visible, and commonly used controls are within easy reach.

In addition, the steering wheel, AC vents, and doors on dual-tone body colour i20s are sleek.

The driver's seat features a sporty digital instrument cluster with a central MID that shows tyre pressure, range, gear shift indicator, and parking sensor display, among other things.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is placed beside the cluster.

It's the most powerful in the class, and it works with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Tizen.

Engine and Speed: The new i20 comes with three engine options, each with its own transmission.





The lineup begins with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine available with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.





Hyundai's 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 120 horsepower (making it the most powerful car in its class) and is available with either an iMT or clutchless manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.





Hyundai's latest 1.5 diesel produces 100 horsepower in the i20 and is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.





According to Hyundai, the i20 Turbo DCT accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in 9.9 seconds. Safety Features:Six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), and emergency stop signal (ESS) are amongst the essential safety features included in the new i20. ...Read More Read Less