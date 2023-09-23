|Engine
|998.0 to 1197.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
Latest Update
Hyundai i20In 2020, the fourth generation i20 (the Getz being the first) was released, upping the bar in every aspect of design, features, comfort, safety and performance. It features up to five engine and transmission options and works on the new K platform developed by Hyundai. It's 44mm wider, with ...Read More
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] price starts at ₹ 7.46 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.88 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] comes in 3 variants. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] top variant price is ₹ 11.88 Lakhs.
Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹10.16 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
₹11.73 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Asta (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
₹11.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
|Engine
|998.0 - 1197.0 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 20.2 kmpl. Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] petrol comes with a 37 litres litre fuel tank.