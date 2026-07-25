Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Key Specs
- Engine998 - 1197 cc
- Mileage19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
- Power81.8 - 118.41 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space311 litres
- Max Torque114.74 - 172 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]
|Rs. 10.16 LakhsOnwards
|-
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|170
|311
|3995
|1775
|1505
|-
|Hyundai i20 N Line
|Rs. 9.27 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|170 mm
|311 litres
|3995 mm
|1775 mm
|1505 mm
|-
|i20 [2020-2023]VSi20 N Line
|Tata Altroz Racer
|Rs. 9.49 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|170 Nm
|Manual
|6
|165 mm
|345 litres
|3990 mm
|1755 mm
|1523 mm
|5 metres
|i20 [2020-2023]VSAltroz Racer
|Citroen eC3 [Old Generation]
|Rs. 12.76 LakhsOnwards
|56 bhp
|143 Nm
|-
|2
|-
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|i20 [2020-2023]VSeC3 [Old Generation]
|Max Power
|81.8-118.41 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Max Torque
|114.74-172 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|19.6 - 20.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|998 - 1197 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai i20 [2020-2023]'s petrol variant is 20.2 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai i20 [2020-2023] Sportz 1.0 Turbo DCT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
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