In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-