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HomeCompare CarsCity vs XL6 [2019-2022]

Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS City Xl6 [2019-2022]
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 12 Lakhs₹ 9.85 Lakhs
Range--
Mileage17.77 to 27.26 kmpl17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
City
Honda City
SV Petrol Manual
₹12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XL6 [2019-2022]
Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022]
Zeta MT Petrol
₹9.85 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCK15B Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres5.2
Spare Wheel
Steel (185/60R15), Located in BootSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 3-Spokes Steering WheelPower assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam & Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15185 / 65 R15
Bootspace
447 L209
No of Seating Rows
23
Seating Capacity
5 Person6
Doors
4 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres45
Length
4594 mm4445
Wheelbase
2600 mm2740
Height
1489 mm1700
Width
1748 mm1775
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No-
Tow Away Alert
No-
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
YesCo-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Parking Assist with Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC ventsYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
4 - Drive,Sports,Sequential Shift Sports.ECON-
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicElectronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Shift Indicator
GearYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque FrameCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Driver (With Pinch Guard) Power WindowsFront & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
YesElectric Tailgate Release
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Cabin Lamps
Button Controlled LED Cabin Lamp (Front and Rear), Reading Lamp & Boot LampFront and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Warranty (Years)
3 Years / Unlimited Kms (Extendable up to 7 Kms)2
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type C Wired ConnectivityPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4 Speakers6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
8 inch-
Display
Touch-screenTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
NoPartial
Head-rests
Front & Rear HeadrestsFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,90,57211,34,910
Ex-Showroom Price
11,99,9009,98,000
RTO
1,31,99083,470
Insurance
58,18242,940
Accessories Charges
010,000
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,88824,393
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Handsome DesignSpacious CabinImpressive Ride Quality

Cons

Below Average 360 Degree Camera FeedInfotainment Unit Prone To Sunlight GlareNo Powered Driver's Seat
Latest Offers
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Benefits On Honda City :-Benefits upto 95,000 T&C'...
Applicable on citysv-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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