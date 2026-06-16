Honda City SV vs ZX+: Base vs top variants compared - Which offers better value for money

Honda Cars India recently updated its midsize sedan City with a facelift. The new Honda City comes with subtle styling revisions and a host of new features, overhauling the cabin experience. The sedan promises a more upmarket vibe compared to the pre-facelift City. However, the experience depends on the variant the customer selects.

If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Honda City, the ZX+, and are wondering what this variant brings in comparison to the base variant SV, here is a quick look at what the extra money brings to you.

The Honda City is available across four different grades: SV, V, ZX, and ZX+. The transmission options include manual and CVT. The sedan is available in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. The sedan is priced between ₹12.08 lakh and ₹21.08 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants and powertrain combinations.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Dzire 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Aura 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tigor 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8 kWh 26.8 kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

If you are planning to buy the top-end trim of the Honda City, the ZX+, and are wondering what this variant brings in comparison to the base variant SV, here is a quick look at what the extra money brings to you.

Specifications Comparison Honda All New City Honda City Engine 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Petrol,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) Check detailed comparison

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Price

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Price comparison Variant Honda City SV Honda City ZX+ Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 12.08 lakh (Petrol MT) ₹16.23 lakh (Petrol MT) ₹17.23 lakh (Petrol CVT) ₹21.08 lakh (Hybrid CVT)

The base variant SV is available with a petrol-MT powertrain combination. It is priced at ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end trim ZX+ is available across three powertrain combinations: petrol-MT, petrol-CVT, and Hybrid-CVT, which are priced at ₹16.23 lakh, ₹17.23 lakh, and ₹21.08 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The minimum price difference between the petrol-MT combinations of both SV and ZX+ variants is more than ₹4 lakh, while the top-end trim's maximum price comes with a gap of ₹9 lakh compared to the base variant.

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Exterior

Both the SV and ZX+ trims of the Honda City are available in six different exterior colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

Speaking of the design and exterior elements, both variants sport the updated design. The revised front profile, smoked-effect LED projector headlamps, and redesigned front and rear bumpers.

The SV trim comes with 15-inch steel wheels, while the ZX+ gets larger 16-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the top-end trim gets wide LED DRLs and a boot lip spoiler. These slight changes give the ZX+ a more premium vibe.

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Interior and features

Both the SV and ZX+ share the same dashboard design and dual-tone Black-beige colour theme inside the cabin. The SV sports fabric seat and upholstery, while the ZX+ gets soft touch materials across the dashboard, centre console and door trims. Additionally, it gets a unique seat design, leather-wrapped steering wheel, chrome accents around the AC vents and controls, along with ambient lighting and footwell illumination, creating a more premium appearance inside the cabin.

Speaking of the features, the SV gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker audio system, and a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster. The ZX+ gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, connected car technology, an eight-speaker audio system, ventilated front-row seats, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, rear sunshades, and a larger 7.0-inch fully digital driver's display. The ZX+ also comes with remote operation functionality for windows and sunroof using the keyfob.

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Safety features

The SV trim gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. On the other hand, the ZX+ comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, LaneWatch camera, rain-sensing wipers, disc brakes on all wheels, and an electronic parking brake.

Honda City SV vs ZX+: Powertrain

The SV variant is offered only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, the ZX+ is available with the same petrol engine, but there are options of a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT unit. Additionally, the ZX+ gets Honda's string hybrid technology in the top-end option.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: