City [2017-2023] vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City [2017-2023] E2o-plus Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 17.4 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1497 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City [2017-2023] and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.