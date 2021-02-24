Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Power Consumption / Mileage
11.4 Km/kWh
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
110 Km
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable