Mahindra E2o-plus

Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)

₹ 7.34 to 9.57 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage
Engine
Transmission Automatic - 1 gears
Fuel type Electric
Mahindra E2o-plus Variant wise Price, specifications and features

e2o PLUS P4

₹ 7.34 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

Specifications Features
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Power Consumption / Mileage
11.4 Km/kWh
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric Motor
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
110 Km
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
3590 mm
Wheelbase
2258 mm
Kerb Weight
932 kg
Height
1585 mm
Width
1575 mm
Bootspace
135 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
e2o PLUS P6

₹ 8.1 Lakhs Ex Showroom Price

