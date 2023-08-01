Mahindra e2o-plus comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e2o-plus measures 3,590 mm in length, 1,575 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,258 mm. The ground clearance of e2o-plus is 170 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra e2o-plus sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less