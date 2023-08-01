Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra e2o-plus comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e2o-plus measures 3,590 mm in length, 1,575 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,258 mm. The ground clearance of e2o-plus is 170 mm. A four-seat model, Mahindra e2o-plus sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra e2o-plus price starts at ₹ 7.34 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra e2o-plus comes in 4 variants. Mahindra e2o-plus top variant price is ₹ 8.1 Lakhs.
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
P4
₹7.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
e2o PLUS P6
₹8.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
P6
₹8.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price