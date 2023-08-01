HT Auto
1/3
2/3
3/3

Mahindra e2o-plus

7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra e2o-plus is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra e2o-plus Specs

Mahindra e2o-plus comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The e2o-plus measures 3,590 mm in length, 1,575 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,258 mm. The ground clearance of e2o-plus ...Read More

Mahindra e2o-plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
P6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Range
110 km
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Type
Electric Motor
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
110 Km
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats
Drivetrain
RWD
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
80 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14
Length
3590 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
2258 mm
Kerb Weight
940 kg
Height
1585 mm
Width
1575 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
135 litres
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
No
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Unpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Defogger
Yes
Cup Holders
No
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000
Warranty (Years)
3
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front
Fog Lights
-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Fuel Consumption
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
No
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Airbags
-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
NCAP Rating
-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Single Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)

Mahindra e2o-plus Alternatives

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV

7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs
Check latest offers
e2o-plus vs Comet EV
Tata Tiago EV

Tata Tiago EV

8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs
Check latest offers
e2o-plus vs Tiago EV
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs
Check e20 NXT details
View similar Cars
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ZE

Renault City K-ZE

6 - 10 Lakhs
Check City K-ZE details
View similar Cars
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
e2o-plus vs Altroz CNG

Mahindra News

Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
The Mahindra Roxor off-roader can now be produced and sold in the US
US Court allows Mahindra to sell Roxor off-roader as Jeep loses case. Details
21 Jul 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic is finished in a special Army Green colour scheme.
First batch of Mahindra Scorpio Classic delivered to Indian Army
19 Jul 2023
Mahindra was testing one test mule of XUV700 and two test mules of the upcoming XUV500 Coupe. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Yaramotors)
Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted for the first time: Details
19 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra e2o-plus Variants & Price List

Mahindra e2o-plus price starts at ₹ 7.34 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.57 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra e2o-plus comes in 4 variants. Mahindra e2o-plus top variant price is ₹ 8.1 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
e2o PLUS P4
7.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
P4
7.34 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
e2o PLUS P6
8.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
P6
8.1 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
80 kmph
110 km
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details