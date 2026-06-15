In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and MG Comet EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Comet EV Comparison