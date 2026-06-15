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Mahindra e2o-plus vs MG Comet EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Mahindra e2o-plus and MG Comet EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4, MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e2o-plus vs Comet EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E2o-plus Comet ev
BrandMahindraMG
Price₹ 7.34 Lakhs₹ 7.5 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge230 km/charge
Battery Capacity10.08 kwh17.3 kWh
Charging Time6hrs @ 220V Hrs7 hours (3.3 kW AC charger)

Filters
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Executive
₹7.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mahindra e2o-plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable-
Performance on Alternate Fuel
25 bhp @ 3750 rpm, 53 Nm @ 3400 rpm-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Battery
10.08 kWh, Lithium Ion, 48 Volt, 84 kg Battery Placed Under Front Seats-
Engine Type
Electric Motor-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
70 Nm @ 1000 rpm-
Battery Charging
6hrs @ 220V-
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
25 bhp @ 3500 rpm-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking
Electric Motor
3 Phase AC Induction Motor Placed At Rear Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Rear Axle
Driving Range
110 Km230 Km
Range
110 km-
Max Speed
80 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.35 metres4.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Rear Tyres
165 / 60 R14145 / 70 R12
Rear Suspension
Twin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring DamperMulti-Link Coil Suspension
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial SpringMcPherson Strut
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Tyres
165 / 60 R14145 / 70 R12
Kerb Weight
932 kg-
Wheelbase
2258 mm2010 mm
Width
1575 mm1505 mm
Length
3590 mm2974 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Height
1585 mm1640 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Bootspace
135 litres-
Doors
5 Doors3 Doors
Features
Interior Door Handles
UnpaintedChrome
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Boot-lid Opener
Remote OperatedRemote Operated
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Cup Holders
NoFront Only
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
NoYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Steering Adjustment
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
60000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
-120000
Warranty (Years)
3No
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
-LED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
Speakers
No2
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
CD Player
No-
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Head Unit Size
2 DinNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
MP3 Playback
No-
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 1 Trip-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Fuel Consumption
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Airbags
-2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
NCAP Rating
-Not Tested
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
YesKeyless
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Split Rear Seat
No50:50 split
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Interior Colours
BlackStarlight Black
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,93,1557,93,658
Ex-Showroom Price
8,81,4257,49,800
RTO
61,7009,000
Insurance
50,03034,358
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,34617,058
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Compact dimensionsUpmarket cabinOver 200 kms of claimed range

Cons

Quirky stylingNegligible cargo spaceHigh-speed drive traits

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