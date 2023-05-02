HT Auto
HomeNew carsHonda carsHonda City [2017-2023]
1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18

Honda City [2017-2023]

4 out of 5
11 - 11.26 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Honda City [2017-2023] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Honda City [2017-2023] Key Specs
Engine1497.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all City [2017-2023] specs and features

About Honda City [2017-2023]

Latest Update

  • City & Amaze hold fort for Honda Cars India as sales dip 32% in April 2023
  • Ola Electric to install 100 hyperchargers in 50 locations in this city

    • Introduction
    Honda City is a stylish and comfortable sedan that offers good performance and a range of safety features. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a spacious and well-equipped car for daily use.
    Design and Exterior Features:

    • The Honda City is a stylish sedan with a
    • It features a bold front grille, angular headlamps, and well-defined curves.
    • The car is available in seven different colour options and comes with 15-inch alloy wheels.
    Interior and Comfort:
    • The interior of the Honda City is spacious and comfortable, with ample legroom and headroom.
    • The seats are made of high-quality material and offer good support.
    • The car comes with automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system.
    Performance and Engine:
    • The Honda City is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that delivers a power output of 119 PS and 145 Nm of torque.
    • The engine is paired with either a manual or an automatic transmission.
    • The car comes with Eco and Sport modes, which allow for a more fuel-efficient or sporty driving experience.
    Safety Features:
    • The Honda City comes with a range of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill-start assist.
    • The car also comes with airbags, a rearview camera, and a security system.
    ...Read More

    Honda City [2017-2023] Alternatives

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    10 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    1482.0 to 1497.0 | Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    10.89 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.4 kmpl
    11.21 Lakh*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Honda City

    Honda City

    Petrol | Manual,Automatic
    11.49 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare
    Skoda Superb

    Skoda Superb

    Petrol | Automatic,Manual
    31.99 Lakhs*
    Ex-showroom price
    Get On-Road Price
    Add to compare

    Honda City [2017-2023] Variants & Price

    Honda City [2017-2023] price starts at ₹ 11 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.26 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda City [2017-2023] comes in 2 variants. Honda City [2017-2023] top variant price is ₹ 11 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    SV Petrol
    11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V Petrol
    11 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
    1497 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    *Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

    It's Quiz Time!

    Test your auto knowledge by identifying famous car brand taglines
    PLAY NOW

    Honda City [2017-2023] Specifications and Features

    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Engine Type
    1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
    Max Power
    118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Mileage
    17.4
    Keyless Start
    Yes
    Rear AC
    Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Engine
    1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Sunroof
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    View all City [2017-2023] specs and features

    Honda City [2017-2023] Mileage

    Honda City [2017-2023] in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of Honda City [2017-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.4. Honda City [2017-2023] petrol comes with a 40 litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    SV Petrol
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    17.4
    Honda Dealers
    Delhi
    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    No Honda Dealers Found in Delhi

    See All Honda Dealers in Delhi

    Explore your vehicle

    Trending Honda Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all Honda Cars

    Honda City [2017-2023] News

    View All
    The Honda City facelift and Amaze continue to bring in volumes for the company as it gears up to introduce a new compact SUV later this year
    City & Amaze hold fort for Honda Cars India as sales dip 32% in April 2023
    2 May 2023
    Ola plans to install 100 hyperchargers across 50 locations in Bengaluru
    Ola Electric to install 100 hyperchargers in 50 locations in this city
    20 Apr 2023
    The F77 Limited gets a unique colour scheme.
    Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition electric bike's deliveries begin in this city
    18 Apr 2023
    Last year, Paris registered 459 accidents with electric scooters and similar vehicles, including three fatal ones.
    This city has banned electric scooters from its streets. Here is why
    3 Apr 2023
    Honda Cars India’s domestic volumes stood at 6,692 units, nearly flat against 6,589 units sold in March 2022,
    City & Amaze help Honda Cars India grow 7% in sales in FY2023
    1 Apr 2023

    Honda City [2017-2023] Videos

    View All
    Honda City facelift has been launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.49 lakh for the petrol-only variants.
    Honda City facelift 2023: First drive review
    9 Mar 2023
    The only pure hybrid model in its segment, the Honda City e:HEV boasts of a mileage of around 26.5 kmpl.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Drive Review
    2 May 2022
    The Honda City Hybrid looks quite similar to the fifth-generation City launched earlier. However, it gets some distinct design elements such as new claw-type fog light garnish, new Black painted diamond-cut alloy wheels, new trunk lip spoiler, and the signature Blue H-mark logo in front and rear.
    Honda City e:HEV Hybrid: First Look
    14 Apr 2022
    Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating.
    Honda City and Jazz pass Global NCAP crash tests with four-star rating
    15 Feb 2022
    Watch first drive review of Honda City 2020 seeks to wear sedan crown again
    Watch first drive review: Honda City 2020 seeks to wear sedan crown again
    30 Jun 2020

    Honda City [2017-2023] FAQs

    The Honda City mileage is 17.4 - 24.1 kmpl.
    SV Petrol is the best model among all Honda City models with full features. The SV Petrol variant of the Honda City is a good choice.
    The Honda City has a 510 liters boot space (Dikki).
    The Honda City comes with a 40 liters fuel tank.
    Honda City price starts at Rs. 10,99,967 on ex. showroom, Delhi. Whereas Amaze price starts at Rs. 6,32,000 ex. showroom, Delhi. Compare the two models to identify the best car for you.

    Latest Cars in India 2023

    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lexus RX
    Lexus RX
    95.8 Lakhs - 1.18 Cr*
    Check Latest Offers
    Lamborghini Urus S
    Lamborghini Urus S
    4.18 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
    3.3 Cr* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Cars in India 2023

    Skoda Slavia
    Skoda Slavia
    10 - 15 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hyundai Verna
    Hyundai Verna
    10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    19.13 - 19.99 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2023

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    7 - 11 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail
    26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Tata Avinya
    Tata Avinya
    30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Honda WR-V 2023
    Honda WR-V 2023
    8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Kia Sportage
    Kia Sportage
    25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details