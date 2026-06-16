Honda City [2017-2023] Key Specs
- Engine1497 cc
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space510 litres
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1061 kg
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Honda City [2017-2023]
|Rs. 11 LakhsOnwards
|-
|118 bhp
|145 Nm
|Manual
|2
|-
|510
|4440
|1695
|1495
|5.3
|Honda Amaze
|Rs. 7.65 LakhsOnwards
|89 bhp
|110 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|172 mm
|416 litres
|3995 mm
|1733 mm
|1500 mm
|4.9 metres
|City [2017-2023]VSAmaze
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|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Honda City [2017-2023] in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda City [2017-2023]'s petrol variant is 17.4 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda City [2017-2023] SV Petrol comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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