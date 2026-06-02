In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Amaze and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Amaze Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for V 1.2 Petrol MT, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. Amaze: 1199 cc engine, 18.6 to 19.4 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Amaze vs City [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Amaze
|City [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 7.48 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.6 to 19.4 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4