Amaze
Honda Amaze
1.2 E MT Petrol (Old Design)
₹6.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
City [2017-2023]
Honda City [2017-2023]
SV Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
i-VTEC1.5 L i-VTEC Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
651696
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
110 Nm @ 4800 rpm145 Nm @ 4600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.617.4
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
90 bhp @ 6000 rpm118 bhp @ 6600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,11,34812,71,387
Ex-Showroom Price
6,32,00011,16,206
RTO
50,5401,17,951
Insurance
28,30836,730
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,28927,327
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
On Honda Amaze :- Cash discount up to Rs. 10,000 O...
Applicable on amaze12smtpetrol & 3 more variants
View Offer

