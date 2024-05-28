HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGurkha vs Thar

Force Motors Gurkha vs Mahindra Thar

In 2024 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 11.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Thar Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha Thar
BrandForce MotorsMahindra
Price₹ 16.75 Lakhs₹ 11.25 Lakhs
Mileage12 kmpl8 to 15.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity2596 cc1497 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
3 Door (4-Seater)
₹16.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Thar
Mahindra Thar
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
₹11.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
F M 2.6 CR CDD117 CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1400 rpm300 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
138 bhp @ 3200 rpm117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2596 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil SpringIndependent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-link with Pan Hard Rod & Coil SpringMultilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18245 / 75 R16
Length
3965 mm3985 mm
Ground Clearance
233 mm226 mm
Wheelbase
2400 mm2450 mm
Height
2080 mm1844 mm
Width
1865 mm1820 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person4 Person
Doors
3 Doors3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
63.5 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoVisual display
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
1 TripElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
NoDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
NoAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
19,96,92013,33,552
Ex-Showroom Price
16,75,00011,25,001
RTO
2,25,3751,52,625
Insurance
96,04555,426
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
42,92128,663
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
Cons
No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

Thar Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Jimnynull | Petrol | Manual,Automatic12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Jimny
Hindustan Times
Mahindra Thar1497 cc to 2184 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024]null | Diesel | Manual13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Thar vs Gurkha [2021-2024]

Trending cars

  • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO

    ₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Kia Seltos

    • Kia Seltos

    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
  • Mahindra XUV700

    • Mahindra XUV700

    ₹13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
  • Toyota Fortuner

    • Toyota Fortuner

    ₹33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Mahindra five-door Thar and Tata Curvv are among the two most anticipated SUVs to launch in India in 2024. Citroen and Kia too are expected to launch two new models in the segment later this year.
    Five new and upcoming SUVs to wait for in 2024: Tata Curvv to Thar 5-door
    28 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    A Mahindra Thar SUV was deployed in Kedarnath to help ferry pilgrims for the annual pilgrimage. (Image courtesy: X/@himalayanhindu)
    Watch: Mahindra Thar SUV airdropped by Chinook helicopter in Kedarnath to ferry pilgrims
    31 May 2024
    The Mahindra Thar has continuously evolved over the years, staying true to its rugged off-road roots while adapting to changing needs and preferences.
    Mahindra Thar's transformational journey: From utility to modern appeal
    9 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.
    Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
    16 Aug 2023
    Mahindra will officially launch the new Thar 2020 SUV on October 2. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Mahindra Thar 2020: To buy or not to buy
    24 Sept 2020
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Mahindra has launched the new Thar SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.80 lakh.
    Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review
    2 Oct 2020
    View all
     