In 2026 when choosing between the Ferrari 812 and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ferrari 812 Price starts at Rs. 5.2 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Superfast, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. 812: 6496 cc engine, 6.7 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
812 vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|812
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Ferrari
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 5.2 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|6.7 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|6496 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8