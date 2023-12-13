HT Auto
Lamborghini Urus Performante joins the Italian Police fleet to transport organs

Lamborghini is a marquee brand in Italy, home to some of the most exotic carmakers, which makes its cars some of the most sought-after acquisitions for those with the need for speed and a pocket deep enough to fund it. However, time and again, we get a reminder that these exceptionally crafted machines can do a lot more than just speed runs and put that exceptional power to good use. A case in point is this Lamborghini Urus that has been specially created for the Italian Police to transport organs.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 13 Dec 2023, 16:29 PM
The Lamborghini Urus Performante built for the Italian Police gets a special refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs
This Urus Performante is the sixth vehicle offered by Lamborghini to the Italian Police. Much like the Lamborghini Gallardo and Huaracan supercars converted previously for police work, the new Urus Performante has been equipped with a special refrigerated compartment in the boot to deliver organs to those in need of a transplant. It also gets a second fridge to carry plasma.

Also Read : Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid V12 supercar launched at 8.89 crore.

The Lamborghini Urus for the Italian Police also get a fridge to carry plasma, an armoured weapon box, a dedicated area for a defibrillator and a flip-down message display
The Urus is a far more versatile offering than its mid-engined siblings, and this allowed Lamborghini to add an armoured weapon box, a dedicated area for a defibrillator and a flip-down message display mounted above the dashboard.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante also gets a special livery created by Lamborghini Centro Stile, the design division of the automaker. It combines the Italian Police’s classic blue shade with white, along with police logos made out of reflective film on the doors. A big Italian flag motif has been integrated as well. The Urus also has roof-mounted 360-degree LED blue lights and a dual-tone electric siren.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante continues to draw power from the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque
With time being of the essence here, the V8 engine on the Urus Performante should get you from one location to another within time. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine produces 657 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The performance SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and gets a top speed of 306 kmph.

Also Read : Lamborghini Urus Performante India review: Rally rumble in the ranks.

The new Lamborghini Urus Performante for the Italian State Police will join the fleet in 2024 and be used by the Highway Police. The SUV is another addition to a 20-year-long association and was handed over in a special ceremony in Rome earlier this week.

