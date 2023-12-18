Saved Articles

Citroen eC3 vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing among the Citroen eC3 and Nissan Magnite, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

eC3
Citroen eC3
Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Battery Capacity
29.2 kWh-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle-
Driving Range
320 Km750
Transmission
Automatic - Not Applicable GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
29.2 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Max Motor Performance
56 bhp 143 Nm-
Charging Time
10Hrs 30mins-
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,11,1466,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
12,43,0005,99,900
RTO
16,00035,426
Insurance
51,64634,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
28,18114,402

    Latest News

    Renault is hoping Kiger is able to storm the sub-compact SUV by making use of its sporty looks and a spacious cabin. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Renault Kiger first drive review: French SUV renaissance tailor-made for India
    18 Dec 2023
    Nissan Magnite hopes to make a loud bang in an already boisterous sub-compact SUV segment in India. (HT Auto/.Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Nissan Magnite first drive review: A one-shot aim at sub-compact SUV is on point
    13 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP.
    Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger SUVs secure four-star rating at Global NCAP
    15 Feb 2022
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
    Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
    21 Jan 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
