In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Citroen
|MG
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)