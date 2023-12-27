In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs 21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Excite. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 44.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less