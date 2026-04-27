In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Seal and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Seal vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seal
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|BYD
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|510-650 km/charge
|418-592
|Battery Capacity
|61.44 kWh
|69 kWh
|Charging Time
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)