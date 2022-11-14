|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Transmission
|Automatic - 1 Gears
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|Engine Type
|1 x Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|M264 Turbo with EQ Boost
|Electric Motor
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.7
|Driving Range
|521 Km
|-
|Battery
|60.48 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|48 Volt
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|RWD
|Max Motor Performance
|-
|Fuel type
|Electric
|-
|Engine
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹35,56,596
|₹57,54,903
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹33,90,000
|₹50,01,000
|RTO
|₹29,000
|₹5,29,100
|Insurance
|₹1,37,096
|₹2,24,303
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹76,445
|₹1,23,695