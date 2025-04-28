In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X7 and Porsche 911, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X7 Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Signature Edition and Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. X7: 2993 cc engine, 11.29 to 14.31 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X7 vs 911 Comparison