HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, April 28: Bmw X7 Drive Review, Hyundai I10 New Sales Milestone, 2025 Byd Seal Launched & More…

Auto recap, April 28: BMW X7 drive review, Hyundai i10 new sales milestone, 2025 BYD Seal launch & more…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2025, 06:50 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
BMW X7
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
BMW X7
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

8Given the rapid evolution of the automobile industry, it can be challenging to remain updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely information on significant developments within the sector. The key highlights from Monday, April 28, are summarised below.

BMW X7 SUV: Locked and loaded flagship that yearns to do it all

Money can't buy happiness. But a road trip with your entire family this summer season sure can. This is exactly where the BMW X7 steps in as a luxury, three-row SUV that may cost as much as an apartment, but one that offers enough space and style to make long journeys a delicious drive. At almost 1.40 crore (plus taxes), the X7 is more than likely to wear the crown in a crowded garage. But beyond its asking price, beyond its styling and beyond its famed ‘BMW’ drive credentials is an assimilation of all of these. And more. HT Auto tested the BMW X7 SUV. Here is what we found.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw X7 (HT Auto photo)
BMW X7
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.30 - 1.34 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.98 - 8.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 67.90 - 69.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.40 - 4.98 Cr
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : BMW X7 SUV: Locked and loaded flagship that yearns to do it all

Hyundai i10 crosses 33 lakh sales milestone in 18 years across three generations

The Hyundai i10 brand has surpassed the 33 lakh sales mark since its debut in 2007. The carmaker noted that it has sold over 20 lakh units in India, and exported 13 lakh units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru. Currently in its 18th year, brand i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has sold an average of over one lakh units of i10 annually in India.

Also Read : Hyundai i10 crosses 33 lakh sales milestone in 18 years across three generations. Check details

2025 BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh

The 2025 BYD Seal has been launched in India with a starting price of 41 lakh, ex-showroom, for the Dynamic (RWD) variant. The Premium (RWD) and the Performance (AWD) variants of the 2025 Seal have been priced at 45.70 lakh and 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom). All the prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, while the prices for the base variant remain similar to the outgoing model, the prices for the top two trims have been increased by 15,000 each.

Also Read : 2025 BYD Seal launched in India at 41 lakh. Here's what the update brings to the table

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India at 69.50 lakh

Range Rover Evoque Autobiography has been launched in India with a price tag of 69.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The Range Rover Evoque Autobiography is available with two powertrain options - the P250 petrol mild hybrid engine delivering power of 247 bhp and 365 Nm of torque and a D200 diesel mild hybrid engine delivering power of 201 bhp and 430 Nm torque.

Also Read : Range Rover Evoque Autobiography launched in India at 69.50 lakh. Check details

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2025, 06:50 AM IST
TAGS: BMW X7 BMW X7 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BYD Seal BYD Seal Range Rover Range Rover Evoque Evoque luxury car electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.