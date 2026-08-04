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BMW X5 M vs Porsche Taycan

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Taycan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Taycan
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.95 Cr₹ 1.67 Cr
Range-452-544 km/charge
Mileage8.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-89 kWh
Engine Capacity4395 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X5 M
BMW X5 M
Competition
₹1.95 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Taycan
Porsche Taycan
RWD
₹1.67 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X5 M Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
8.29-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
688-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
3.8-
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll barAdaptive Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll barAdaptive Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22-
Ground Clearance
212127 mm
Length
49384963 mm
Wheelbase
29722900 mm
Kerb Weight
2385-
Height
17471379 mm
Width
20152144 mm
Bootspace
650-
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
54 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
360 Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Seat Base Sliding
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes (Roof-mounted)
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
OptionalOptional
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Cornering Headlights
Intelligent-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
Internal Hard-drive
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
OptionalNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
OptionalNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
OptionalNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
OptionalNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
OptionalNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
OptionalNo
Geo-Fence
OptionalNo
Find My Car
OptionalNo
Emergency Call
Optional-
Differential Lock
Electronic-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Interior Colours
Sakhir Orange, Black / Silverstone, Black / Adelaide Grey , Black / Taruma Brown , Black / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
Front only-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
22 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, headrest forward / back, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,31,98,7701,74,25,643
Ex-Showroom Price
2,03,00,0001,67,00,000
RTO
20,84,00054,000
Insurance
8,14,2706,71,143
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,98,6323,74,545

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