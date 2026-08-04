In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Porsche Taycan, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Porsche Taycan Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Cr (ex-showroom price) for RWD. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Taycan gets a battery pack of up to 89 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Taycan Comparison