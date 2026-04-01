In 2026 when choosing between the BMW M340i and Mercedes-Benz GLE, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive, Mercedes-Benz GLE Price starts at Rs. 99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300d AMG Line. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. GLE: 1993 cc engine, 9 to 9.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
M340i vs GLE Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|M340i
|Gle
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|₹ 99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.02 kmpl
|9 to 9.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2998 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4