In 2026 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price starts at Rs. 60.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 330Li M Sport. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. 3 Series Gran Limousine: 1995 cc engine, 15.39 to 19.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
S5 Sportback vs 3 Series Gran Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S5 sportback
|3 series gran limousine
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|₹ 60.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.6 kmpl
|15.39 to 19.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2994 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|4