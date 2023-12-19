Saved Articles

Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3 Series Gran Limousine
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
330Li M Sport
₹57.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
10.615.39 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
349 bhp @ 5400 rpm255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
250-
Engine Type
3.0L TFSI V6B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
615908 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.86.2 seconds
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,50,24266,53,229
Ex-Showroom Price
80,49,00057,90,000
RTO
8,58,9006,08,000
Insurance
3,41,8422,54,729
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,98,8231,43,003

