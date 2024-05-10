In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Clubman
|Brand
|Audi
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4