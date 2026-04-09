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Triumph Tiger 900 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2026 Triumph Tiger 900 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Tiger 900 engine makes power and torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Tiger 900 vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Tiger 900 Scrambler 1200
BrandTriumphTriumph
Price₹ 14.4 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage21.2 to 21.2 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity888 cc1200 cc
Power108 PS PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Filters
Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Triumph Tiger 900 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
20 L16 L
Wheelbase
1556 mm1570 mm
Height
1410 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
219 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
820 mm840 mm
Width
930 mm905 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
202 kmph
Max Power
108 PS @ 9500 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
61.9 mm80 mm
Max Torque
90 Nm @ 6850 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
888 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assistWet, multi-plate assist clutch
No Of Cylinders
3-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
78 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travelÖhlins fully adjustable piggy-back RSUs with twin springs. 250mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travelShowa ?47mm fully adjustable USD forks. 250mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,SportsYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,95,63715,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
14,40,00013,75,000
RTO
1,15,2001,10,000
Insurance
40,43735,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
34,29632,972

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

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