In 2026 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Price starts at Rs. 11.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V-Strom 800 DE engine makes power and torque 84.3 PS PS & 78 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The V-Strom 800 DE mileage is around 22.7 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
V-Strom 800 DE vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V-strom 800 de
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 11.01 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.7 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|776 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|84.3 PS PS
|65 PS PS