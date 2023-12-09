In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 PURE EV Etron Plus or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Etron Plus up to 60 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less