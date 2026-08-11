PURE EV Etron Plus Key Specs
- Range60 km
- Charging3 hrs
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|PURE EV Etron Plus
|Rs. 39,999Onwards
|-
|42 Nm
|Cycles
|24 Kg
|Disc
|V Brake
|-
|60 km
|-
|250 W
|Hero Lectro H5
|Rs. 28,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|30 km
|2 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSH5
|Hero Lectro C5X
|Rs. 41,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|30 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSC5X
|Hero Lectro WINN-X
|Rs. 49,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Spoke
|70-75 km
|8 Hours
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSWINN-X
|Hero Lectro WINN
|Rs. 49,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Spoke
|50-60 km
|-
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSWINN
|Hero Lectro H3
|Rs. 27,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|30 km
|2 Hours 30 Minutes
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSH3
|EMotorad Legend 07
|Rs. 34,999Onwards
|-
|-
|Cycles
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|35 km
|3-4 Hours
|250 W
|Etron PlusVSLegend 07
|Max Power
|250 W
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Max Torque
|42 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Range
|60 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
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