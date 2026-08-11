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DISCONTINUED

PURE EV Etron Plus

₹39,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
PURE EV Etron Plus is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Variants

PURE EV Etron Plus Alternatives

Hero Lectro H5

Hero Lectro H5

28,999 - 31,999
Etron PlusvsH5
Hero Lectro C5X

Hero Lectro C5X

41,999
Etron PlusvsC5X
Hero Lectro WINN-X

Hero Lectro WINN-X

49,999
Etron PlusvsWINN-X
Hero Lectro WINN

Hero Lectro WINN

49,999
Etron PlusvsWINN
Hero Lectro H3

Hero Lectro H3

27,999 - 30,999
Etron PlusvsH3
Felidae Electric Maven

Felidae Electric Maven

30,000
Etron PlusvsMaven

PURE EV Etron Plus Key Specs

  • Range iconRange
    60 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Etron Plus SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV Etron Plus Variants

PURE EV Etron Plus price starts at ₹ 39,999 .
1 Variant Available
Etron Plus STD
₹39,999*
25 kmph
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

PURE EV Etron Plus Visual Comparison

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PURE EV Etron Plus
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PURE EV Etron Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus image
Rs. 39,999Onwards-42 NmCycles24 KgDiscV Brake-60 km-250 W
Hero Lectro H5Hero Lectro H5 imageRs. 28,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDiscSpoke30 km2 Hours 30 Minutes250 WEtron PlusVSH5
Hero Lectro C5XHero Lectro C5X imageRs. 41,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDiscSpoke30 km3-4 Hours250 WEtron PlusVSC5X
Hero Lectro WINN-XHero Lectro WINN-X imageRs. 49,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDrumSpoke70-75 km8 Hours250 WEtron PlusVSWINN-X
Hero Lectro WINNHero Lectro WINN imageRs. 49,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDrumSpoke50-60 km-250 WEtron PlusVSWINN
Hero Lectro H3Hero Lectro H3 imageRs. 27,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDiscSpoke30 km2 Hours 30 Minutes250 WEtron PlusVSH3
EMotorad Legend 07EMotorad Legend 07 imageRs. 34,999Onwards--Cycles-DiscDiscSpoke35 km3-4 Hours250 WEtron PlusVSLegend 07

PURE EV Etron Plus Images

PURE EV Etron Plus Image 1
PURE EV Etron Plus Image 2
PURE EV Etron Plus Image 3
PURE EV Etron Plus Image 4
PURE EV Etron Plus Image 5
PURE EV Etron Plus Image 6

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BGauss Oowah electric scooter launched with 145 km range, removable battery
11 Aug 2026
Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
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11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

PURE EV Etron Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Body TypeCycles
Max Torque42 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Range60 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours
View all Etron Plus specs and features

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