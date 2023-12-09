Saved Articles

Lohia Oma Star vs PURE EV Etron Plus

In 2024 Lohia Oma Star or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Etron Plus
PURE EV Etron Plus
STD
₹39,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBrushless DC Motor
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
60 km/charge60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
45,36839,999
Ex-Showroom Price
41,44439,999
RTO
1,2430
Insurance
1,1810
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
975859

