HT Auto
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10

PURE EV Etron Plus

39,999* Onwards
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
PURE EV Etron Plus is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

PURE EV Etron Plus Specs

PURE EV Etron Plus comes with Manual transmission. The price of Etron Plus starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Etron Plus sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

PURE EV Etron Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
24 Kg
Wheel Size
Front :-660.4 mm,Rear :-660.4 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Size
Front :-2.35-26,Rear :-2.35-26
Rear Brake
V Brake
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Torque
42 Nm
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
Brushless DC Motor
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Range
60 km/charge
Gear Box
7 speed
Max Speed
25 kmph
Chassis
20 inch Steel Body
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Orbishox
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Electronic Cut-off, BMS 20A Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Center Stand Design for Stability
ABS
No
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

PURE EV Etron Plus Alternatives

Velev Motors VEV 01

Velev Motors VEV 01

32,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
Etron Plus vs VEV 01
Hero Lectro C8

Hero Lectro C8

32,499 Onwards
Check latest offers
Etron Plus vs C8
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo LA

34,880 - 43,974
Check latest offers
Etron Plus vs Ujaas eGo LA
UPCOMING
Hero Electric A2B

Hero Electric A2B

35,000 Onwards
Check A2B details
View similar Bikes
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 39,500
Check latest offers
Etron Plus vs GET 1

PURE EV News

The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are among electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have been sent notices to reply to fire incidents involving their models in recent past.
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
27 Jul 2022
A Pure EV electric scooter engulfed in flame in Hyderabad on May 11. (File photo)
EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufacturers
22 Jul 2022
View all
 
PURE EV Etron Plus Expert Review

Hey, everyone, I am a 46 years old cancer survivor. I am using this bike for the last 25 days and I found this bike to.....

PURE EV Etron Plus Variants & Price List

PURE EV Etron Plus price starts at ₹ 39,999 and goes upto ₹ 39,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Etron Plus comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Etron Plus top variant price is ₹ 39,999.

STD
39,999* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending PURE EV Bikes

  • Popular
    View all PURE EV Bikes

    Trending PURE EV Bikes

    • Popular
      View all PURE EV Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details