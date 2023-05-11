Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
PURE EV Etron Plus comes with Manual transmission. The price of Etron Plus starts at Rs. 39,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV Etron Plus sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hey, everyone, I am a 46 years old cancer survivor. I am using this bike for the last 25 days and I found this bike to.....
PURE EV Etron Plus price starts at ₹ 39,999 and goes upto ₹ 39,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV Etron Plus comes in 1 variants. PURE EV Etron Plus top variant price is ₹ 39,999.
STD
₹39,999* *Last Recorded Price
250 W
25 kmph
60 km/charge
