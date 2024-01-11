In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 PURE EV ETrance or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. PURE EV ETrance Price starts at 51,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of ETrance up to 70 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. PURE EV offers the ETrance in 1 colour. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less