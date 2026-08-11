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DISCONTINUED

PURE EV ETrance

₹51,999 - 67,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
PURE EV ETrance is discontinued and no longer produced.
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PURE EV ETrance Alternatives

Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 82,490
ETrancevse-Luna
Geliose Hope

Geliose Hope

46,999
ETrancevsHope
Essel Energy GET 1

Essel Energy GET 1

37,500 - 41,500
ETrancevsGET 1
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TVS XL EV

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Detel EV Veeru

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Polarity Smart Sport

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PURE EV ETrance Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    70 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.3 kW
View All ETrance SpecsView specs icon

PURE EV ETrance Variants

PURE EV ETrance price starts at ₹ 51,999 and goes up to ₹ 67,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance comes in 2 variants. PURE EV ETrance's top variant is Plus.
2 Variants Available
ETrance STD
₹51,999*
70 km/charge
ETrance Plus
₹67,999*
70 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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PURE EV ETrance Visual Comparison

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PURE EV ETrance comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
PURE EV ETrance
PURE EV ETrance image
Rs. 51,999Onwards-60 Nm49 kgDrumDrumCast Aluminium70 km-1000 W
Kinetic Green e-LunaKinetic Green e-Luna imageRs. 69,990Onwards
4.93
-96 kgDrumDrumAlloy110-140 km4 Hours2.2 kWETranceVSe-Luna
Geliose HopeGeliose Hope imageRs. 46,999Onwards---DrumDrumSpoke50 km3 Hours 12 Minutes250 WETranceVSHope
Essel Energy GET 1Essel Energy GET 1 imageRs. 37,500Onwards--39 kgDrumDrumAlloy40-50 km6-7 Hours250 WETranceVSGET 1
Detel EV VeeruDetel EV Veeru imageRs. 70,000Onwards--83 kgDrumDrumSteel100 km3-4 Hours250 WETranceVSVeeru
Polarity Smart SportPolarity Smart Sport imageRs. 40,000Onwards--55 kgDiscDrumAlloy80 km-3000 WETranceVSSport

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PURE EV ETrance Images

PURE EV ETrance Image 1
PURE EV ETrance Image 2
PURE EV ETrance Image 3
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PURE EV ETrance Image 6

News

Bajaj will sell the Pulsar N160 in three colour schemes.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 S, N160 SS: What’s new with the updated 160 cc bikes?
11 Aug 2026
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

PURE EV ETrance Specifications and Features

Max Power300 W
Body TypeMoped
Battery Capacity1 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range70 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Max Speed 25 kmph
View all ETrance specs and features

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