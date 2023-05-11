HT Auto
PURE EV ETrance

51,999 - 67,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
PURE EV ETrance is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

PURE EV ETrance Specs

PURE EV ETrance comes with Automatic transmission. The price of ETrance starts at Rs. 51,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, PURE EV ETrance sits in the Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes segment in the

PURE EV ETrance Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
120 kg
Kerb Weight
49 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.5-18,Rear :-2.5-18
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Torque
60 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
70 km/charge
Chassis
Alloy
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Moped Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
No
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
BMS Smart Active Balance, Twist Throttle, Left/ Right Blinkers, 5 Magnet Pedal Assistance System, Portable NMC Battery, Smart Lock,
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

PURE EV News

The Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro promises a range between 100-150 km on a single charge
Pure EV ePluto 7G Pro electric scooter launched in India, priced at 94,999
11 May 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft offers a riding range between 85 km 130 km on a single charge.
This is the most affordable electric motorcycle in India, priced at 99,999
31 Jan 2023
Pure EV ecoDryft will launch in January 2023. It is the new flagship product for the manufacturer.
This upcoming electric motorcycle from Pure EV has a range of 135 km
15 Dec 2022
Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV are among electric two-wheeler manufacturers who have been sent notices to reply to fire incidents involving their models in recent past.
Ola Electric, Pure EV, Okinawa among others under scanner for EV fire incidents
27 Jul 2022
A Pure EV electric scooter engulfed in flame in Hyderabad on May 11. (File photo)
EV fire incidents: Centre serves notice to electric scooter manufacturers
22 Jul 2022
View all
 

PURE EV ETrance Variants & Price List

PURE EV ETrance price starts at ₹ 51,999 and goes upto ₹ 67,999 (Ex-showroom). PURE EV ETrance comes in 2 variants. PURE EV ETrance top variant price is ₹ 67,999.

STD
51,999* *Last Recorded Price
1000 W
Plus
67,999* *Last Recorded Price
1000 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

