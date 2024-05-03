HT Auto
Lectrix LXS vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Lectrix LXS or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 91,399 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS & 10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm respectively. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge. The VXL 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
LXS vs VXL 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Lxs Vxl 125
BrandLectrixVespa
Price₹ 91,399₹ 1.33 Lakhs
Range89 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2.5-3 Hrs.-

Filters
LXS
Lectrix LXS
STD
₹91,399*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continious Power
1200 W-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Start ButtionKick and Self Start
Motor Power
1.9 kW-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1870 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1290 mm
Height
1260 mm1140 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2.5-3 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Fast Charging Time
2.5 - 3 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
12 Degree-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,4961,47,125
Ex-Showroom Price
91,3991,32,725
RTO
010,618
Insurance
4,0973,782
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0523,162

