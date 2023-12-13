In 2026 Kawasaki W175 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). W175 engine makes power and torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
W175 vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|w175
|Zulu
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|177 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.