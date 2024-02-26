Saved Articles

Joy e-bike Glob vs Vespa Urban Club 125

In 2024 Joy e-bike Glob or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Glob vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Glob Urban club 125
BrandJoy e-bikeVespa
Price₹ 77,400₹ 91,259
Range60 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--
Glob
Joy e-bike Glob
STD
₹77,400*
*Ex-showroom price
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
250 W9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,1211,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
77,40094,821
RTO
07,585
Insurance
3,7216,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7432,339

