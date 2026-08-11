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DISCONTINUED

VESPA Urban Club 125

₹91,259*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Vespa Urban Club 125 is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Vespa Urban Club 125 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Urban Club 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Urban Club 125vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Urban Club 125vsEpluto 7G
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

77,684 - 98,378
Urban Club 125vsAccess 125
Suzuki Avenis

Suzuki Avenis

83,793 - 86,177
Urban Club 125vsAvenis
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Honda Activa 7G

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Vespa Urban Club 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    9.92 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    115 kg
View All Urban Club 125 SpecsView specs icon

Vespa Urban Club 125 Variants

Vespa Urban Club 125 price starts at ₹ 91,259 .
1 Variant Available
Urban Club 125 BS6
₹91,259*
124.45 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Vespa Urban Club 125 Visual Comparison

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Vespa Urban Club 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Vespa Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125 image
Rs. 91,259Onwards-124.45 cc9.92 PS9.6 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-2.4 kW-Scooters103 kg---SteelUrban Club 125VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards----Scooters86 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyUrban Club 125VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards--2200 W30 NmScooters76 kg1345 mmDiscDrumAlloyUrban Club 125VSEpluto 7G
Suzuki Access 125Suzuki Access 125 imageRs. 77,684Onwards
4.5199
124 cc8.42 PS10.2 NmScooters105 kg1835 mmDiscDrumAlloyUrban Club 125VSAccess 125
Suzuki AvenisSuzuki Avenis imageRs. 83,793Onwards
4.4108
124.3 cc8.7 PS10 NmScooters106 kg1895 mmDiscDrumAlloyUrban Club 125VSAvenis

Vespa Urban Club 125 Images

Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 1
Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 2
Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 3
Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 4
Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 5
Vespa Urban Club 125 Image 6

News

Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teaser has been released.
Mahindra BE 6 Sporteq teased with updated interior; Debut on August 15
11 Aug 2026
The Tata Punch EV comes as an affordable take on the sub-four-metre electric SUV segment, while the Kia Syros EV is a more premium offering.
Tata Punch EV vs Kia Syros EV: Monthly EMI comparison
11 Aug 2026
The Indian auto industry retailed 25,91,138 units, marking a 25.89% YoY growth, clocking the strongest July performance.
Can Indian auto industry sustain retail momentum after record-breaking July sales?
11 Aug 2026
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
Nitin Gadkari seen in MG M9 electric luxury MPV
11 Aug 2026
Mercedes-AMG has teased a new performance SUV believed to share technology with the 1,153bhp electric AMG GT 4-Door.
Mercedes AMG teases electric SUV based on 1,153bhp GT 4-Door
11 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Vespa Urban Club 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power9.92 PS
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque9.6 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage45.0 kmpl
HeadlightHalogen
Engine124.0 cc
Max Speed 90 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Urban Club 125 specs and features

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