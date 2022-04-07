|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1 ± 0.4
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|125 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,08,862
|₹81,527
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹94,821
|₹70,000
|RTO
|₹7,585
|₹5,600
|Insurance
|₹6,456
|₹5,927
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,339
|₹1,752