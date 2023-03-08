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HomeCompare BikesUrban Club 125 vs Fascino 125

Vespa Urban Club 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Urban club 125 Fascino 125
BrandVespaYamaha
Price₹ 91,259₹ 77,200
Mileage45.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc125 cc
Power9.92 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Vespa Urban Club 125 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L5.2 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1770 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm1280 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml-
Kerb Weight
115 kg98 kg
Height
1140 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm780 mm
Width
690 mm685 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm190 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tube-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4-
Displacement
124.45 cc125 cc
Clutch
Automatic-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FIAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction-
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustableUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristicsTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )Smart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,08,86289,391
Ex-Showroom Price
94,82177,200
RTO
7,5856,176
Insurance
6,4566,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3391,921

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