In 2026 Vespa Urban Club 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Urban Club 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Urban Club 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Urban club 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Vespa
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 91,259
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|45.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS