Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vespa Urban Club 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Urban Club 125 starts at Rs. 91,259 (ex-showroom price).
Overall, the performance is good. The only drawback is low mileage... Best most affordable Vespa available...
Vespa Urban Club 125 price starts at ₹ 91,259 and goes upto ₹ 99,736 (Ex-showroom). Vespa Urban Club 125 comes in 1 variants. Vespa Urban Club 125 top variant price is ₹ 91,259.
BS6
₹91,259* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price