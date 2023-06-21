HT Auto
Vespa Urban Club 125

91,259 - 99,736*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Vespa Urban Club 125 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Vespa Urban Club 125 Specs

Vespa Urban Club 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Urban Club 125 starts at Rs. 91,259 (ex-showroom price).

Vespa Urban Club 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Engine Oil
700 ml
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm
Underseat storage
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
20 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100 - 10,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Radial Tyre
Yes
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
26 psi
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1 ± 0.4
Displacement
124.45 cc
Clutch
Automatic
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52 mm
Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel body construction
Rear Suspension
Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Vespa News

Vespa and Disney have partnered to bring the Primavera Mickey Mouse Edition in global markets
Vespa Mickey Mouse Edition unveiled to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Vespa Dual 125 and 150 range now comes with four dual-tone colour combinations and different coloured floorboards
BS6 Phase 2 compliant Vespa Dual 125 & 150 launched, prices start at 1.32 lakh
18 May 2023
Vespa has announced a new version of their Primavera scooter called the Pic Nic in the UK market.&nbsp;
New Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition scooter breaks cover
16 Jul 2022
Peugeot Motorcycles has launched the special edition of its Django 125 for the international market.
Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched
18 Jun 2022
Vespa Racing Sixties
Vespa scooters get expensive in India. Check new price list here
15 Jun 2022
View all
 
Vespa Urban Club 125 Expert Review

Overall, the performance is good. The only drawback is low mileage... Best most affordable Vespa available...

Vespa Urban Club 125 Variants & Price List

Vespa Urban Club 125 price starts at ₹ 91,259 and goes upto ₹ 99,736 (Ex-showroom). Vespa Urban Club 125 comes in 1 variants. Vespa Urban Club 125 top variant price is ₹ 91,259.

BS6
91,259* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
45.0 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

