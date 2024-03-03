In 2024 Hero Pleasure Plus or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 70,838 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price).
Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.1 PS PS & 8.70 Nm.
On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours.
Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour.
The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison