Hero Pleasure Plus vs Vespa Urban Club 125

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Vespa Urban Club 125 - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price

Pleasure Plus vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Urban club 125
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 70,838₹ 91,259
Mileage50.0 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.1 PS PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹70,838*
Urban Club 125
Vespa Urban Club 125
BS6
₹91,259*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
82,5571,08,862
Ex-Showroom Price
70,83894,821
RTO
5,6677,585
Insurance
6,0526,456
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7742,339

