Jawa 350 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

350 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Mt-15
BrandJawaYamaha
Price₹ 2.15 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc155 cc
Power22.57 PS PS18.4 PS PS
350
Jawa 350
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
22.57 PS18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
81x65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
28.1 Nm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,44,4511,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,14,9501,67,200
RTO
17,19613,376
Insurance
12,30511,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2544,128

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield report 10% growth in January
    8 Feb 2024
    The 2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was launched in India in September last year and now makes its way into Canada, the first North American market to get the motorcycle
    2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in Canada, limited to only 100 units
    8 Feb 2024
    Image used for representational purposes only.
    Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles announces service camps for owners in this city
    31 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    View all
     