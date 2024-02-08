In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Jawa 350 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 350 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 350 engine makes power and torque 22.57 PS PS & 28.1 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The 350 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. 350 vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS 350 Mt-15 Brand Jawa Yamaha Price ₹ 2.15 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 334 cc 155 cc Power 22.57 PS PS 18.4 PS PS