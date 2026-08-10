In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jeet X up to 100-130 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Jeet X vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jeet x
|Hawk
|Brand
|iVOOMi Energy
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 84,999
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|100-130 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|-