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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 iVOOMi Energy Jeet X or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Jeet X up to 100-130 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Jeet X vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jeet x Hawk
BrandiVOOMi EnergyOdysse Electric
Price₹ 84,999₹ 73,999
Range100-130 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity2 kWh28 Ah
Charging Time4 Hours-

Filters
Jeet X
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
STD
₹84,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Footspace View
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Specification
Length
1860 mm1900 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
83.5 kg-
Height
1140 mm1130 mm
Additional Storage
25 L-
Saddle Height
760 mm830 mm
Width
820 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
100 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Max Power
2.1 kW-
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1600 W1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Customizable Spring Loded TelescopicSpring loaded hydraulic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
25 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
No-
Seat Type
Single-
Additional Features
Glove Box, Hazard Mode, Parking Mode, Riding Mode - Economical | Rider | Speed, Park Assist, Water Wading Limit - 180 mmAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Geo Fencing
No-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,98273,999
Ex-Showroom Price
84,99973,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9830
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9121,590

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